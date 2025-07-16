‘Imbecile' ‘Prince Andrew handed deafening verdict: ‘His future is well behind him'

 
July 16, 2025

‘Entitled imbecile’ Prince Andrew’s road to redemption, expert speaks out

An expert has just come forward to issue a reminder about Prince Andrew’s status in the Royal Family.

According to the royal expert in question, Richard Fitzwilliams, “Prince Andrew remains an embarrassment to the royal family.”

The main reason is that “no one has forgotten his infamous ‘Newsnight’ interview or the photograph with Epstein… He continues to be seen as an entitled imbecile.”

The interview with Fox News Digital also saw the expert admit that his standing is so far gone that “he can only be seen with the royal family inside a church without attracting fiercely negative comment.”

Before concluding Mr Fitzwilliams also explained his chances at redemption, and said, “unless he accepts that he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion and… [shows] some repentance or, at the very least, something positive which helps others, at his best, his future is well behind him.”

For those unversed, this is come shortly after a judge ruled that the case against Prince Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre would still hold in court, and artist Rina Oh can pursue her $10million defamation lawsuit. 

