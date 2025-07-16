King Charles honours two women at Windsor Castle after St James's Palace event

 
July 16, 2025

The royal family on Wednesday said King Charles bestowed honors upon two women for their services.

The investiture ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, where the monarch appeared in his royal regalia and presented the medals. 

After the ceremony, the royal family shared pictures of the event with the monarch's message, which said, "A huge congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The King at today’s investiture at Windsor Castle." 

The palace said, "Among the recipients were Leona Lewis, who has been awarded an OBE for services to music, and Myleene Klass, who has been awarded an MBE for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness, and charity.

Earlier, at St James's Palace, the King was joined by young people, youth organisations, government ministers and King’s Trust alumnus Idris Elba for a Youth Opportunity Summit."

"During the Summit, His Majesty heard about key topics such as the importance of providing positive opportunities for young people impacted by youth violence in the UK," said a statement issued after the event.


