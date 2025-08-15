 
Source finds greatest sign Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage is almost over

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have found themselves being analyzed over the state of their marriage

August 15, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage seems to be on the rocks and a source believes this time there may be proof.

The source in question is a well placed insider that recently spoke to RadarOnline.

They believe the biggest sign about there being trouble in paradise, which is different from past rumors is that fact that there is a “deafening silence” over all chatter.

In the insider’s own words, “Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.”

For those unversed, the charity ‘bust-up’ is in relation to Sentebale, Prince Harry’s charity providing help to children suffering from HIV and AIDS.

As of recently, the charity the prince has long been a part of got him accused of myogenic behavior and for creating a hostile working enviorement by his own chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

He resigned from his position as a result, in March of 2025, but some close trustees called the entire accusation “completely baseless.”

In light of all that the publication also saw their insider add, “We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband – it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry.”

A confirmation has also been shared by royal commentator Amanda Platell, who said, “Meghan's silence says it all. I know the sad conclusion... it's so clear to me the toxic end that's coming.”

