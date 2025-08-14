King Charles' deteriorating health forces him to make a desperate decision

Prince Harry sees King Charles making a desperate decision

It seems Prince Harry’s desperate bid to a BBC reporter has finally reached King Charles, who is also reciprocating his son’s plea for reconciliation.

The first public proof that fans and critics received of this was during the meeting between communications secretaries from both father and son.

Representing the King was Tobyn Andreae, whereas for Prince Harry was Meredith Maines and s Liam Maguire.

According to an insider close to RadarOnline, “There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the presence of Prince Harry’s US based communications expert, at the event was more a coincidence given she was there for routine planning and engagement.

For those unversed, King Charles has not only made efforts for a reconcilatin during his lifetime, instead he has requested Prince Harry’s presence during his funeral procession, as well as active roles for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet too. Furthermore Meghan has also been extended an invite.

But according to the same source, “Although technically she would be invited, no one would be upset if she didn't come. It's highly unlikely she would come with Harry when he has his reunion with his father. Meghan must be in tears over Harry wanting to reunite with his family so badly.”

Before concluding the same source also got honest about the alarm bells that must be raising in Meghan’s eyes regarding this reconciliation plan. “Meghan has also been kept out of the loop for the most part,” they said. “Meghan must be terrified the royals will lure Harry back permanently and nudge her out. The next few months will be pivotal in determining what the royal family will look like in the future.”