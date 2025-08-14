Meghan Markle comes under fire after totting around a beleaguered husband

Meghan Markle questioned over a past comment

Meghan Markle’s past comments come under the microscope and land her in trouble with a royal commentator.

This expert in question is Dr Tessa Dunlop, and she spoke to The Mirror recently, about the Netflix deal renewel and one old comment the Duchess made back when it wasn’t even signed.

It refers to Meghan’s comments about finally ‘finding’ her voice away from the Firm, and it led Dr Dunlop to ask, “now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal (‘looser’ and apparently less lucrative than the previous $78m one but a deal nonetheless), might the Duchess find her voice?”

“Not the one she volubly uses to hawk As Ever wares (in conjunction with Netflix) but rather the voice Meghan famously re-found after leaving the Royal Family, the one that talked her truth to royal power and surely could talk her truth to the Sentebale fiasco?”

She didn’t end there and instead offered an explanation into her reasons too, saying, “No, really, why hasn’t Meghan come out batting for Prince Harry in his latest round of verbal fisty-cuffs concerning his former African charity?”

Even Prince Harry has backed this comment by his wife, for those unversed, and according to Dr Dunlop, “After all, the Duke has consistently spoken out in support of his wife, establishing the precedent early on and against the wishes of his family when he condemned Britain’s media coverage and insisted he had never before witnessed such a ‘degree of pressure, scrutiny and harassment’ from the press.”

“As Meghan was part of the problem that was criticised for playing ‘out publicly’, please could she offer her beleaguered husband a verbal panacea?” she said near the end.