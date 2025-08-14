 
Buckingham Palace pays homage to Princess Anne

The Royal Family pays tribute to Princess Anne for the third consecutive day

August 14, 2025

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday shared a video featuring childhood video of Princess Anne ahead of the Princess Royal's 75th birthday on Friday. 

"Happy memories ahead of The Princess’s 75th birthday tomorrow," read the caption of the video posted on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family. The clip also featured the late Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip and a young King Charles with Princess Anne.

It was the third Instagram post shared from the Royal Family's social media account in as many days ahead of Anne's milestone birthday.

On Wednesday, the account shared multiple pictures of the king's sister in what it called "The Princess Royal edition".

The royal family on Tuesday posted multiple photos of Princess Anne from different phases of her life as it sought to shed light on her work.


