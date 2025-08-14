 
King Charles' teddy bear launch evokes childhood memory shared by Prince Harry

Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that King Charles treasured a teddy bear as a child.

August 14, 2025

A limited-edition King Charles teddy bear priced at £269 has gone on sale through the King’s Gloucestershire estate, according to the local media.

Highgrove House, the monarch’s country retreat near Tetbury since 1980, unveiled the handcrafted bear as part of a new product range that also includes homewares, food items, and a £2,490 Burberry coat. 

Produced in England by Merrythought, the bear is made from silver-coloured mohair plush with soft cotton velvet, described as “a faithful homage” to Charles’ childhood toy collection.

According to GB News, the bear’s left paw features the King’s official royal cypher embroidered in gold thread, and it wears an authentic Royal Victorian Order Sash with a replica of the Order of the Garter Star. 

Only 1,948 bears have been made, each presented in a luxury gift box. 

Highgrove’s website notes the item is “strictly intended for adult collectors and is not a toy.”

Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that his father treasured a teddy bear as a child. 

Highgrove, where William and Harry once played in a basement they nicknamed “Club H” and in their childhood treehouse, remains a site of royal history. 

Now under William’s Duchy management, the estate continues to draw visitors and collectors alike.

