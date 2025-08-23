Lionel Richie falls victim to LA burglary

Lionel Richie becomes victim of LA burglary

Lionel Richie just became the latest Hollywood star to be burglarized.

However, unlike other recent high-profile burglaries that took place when the A-list stars weren’t home, Richie was reportedly still in his house when the break-in happened.

The police received a call about a burglary at the 76-year-old singer's home in Beverly Hills shortly after midnight, the Beverly Hills Police Department told TMZ.

Lucky enough for Richie, his home had a security alarm installed that fazed the burglar, who then fled the scene before he had a chance to steal anything, reportedly.

Police who responded to the call reportedly arrested a man named Michael John Bond on the charges of suspicion of residential burglary but formal charges have not yet been pressed against the suspect.

It was also revealed by the police that the investigation into the burglary is still ongoing as detectives investigate the crime by analyzing cam footage from Richie’s property along with other evidence obtained.

This burglary at Lionel Richie’s home comes after another high-profile break-in happened at the home of Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, in late June.

At that time, the actor was out of town and on a trip to Japan to promote his racing drama F1, which was a hit with critics and at the box office.