Prince William, Andrew at war after insult to Kate Middleton

Prince William's rift with Andrew deepens after Kate Middleton comments

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has reportedly had a tense relationship with his uncle, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York for a very long time.

Now, an explosive new biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks has spilled some shocking secrets about the tensions within the royal family, including William and Andrew’s feud, reported by Mirror.

The book revealed that the tensions between William and Andrew were partly caused by the Duke of York’s remarks to the Prince of Wales’ wife Kate Middleton.

While the “rude” comments from Andrew towards Kate were not clarified, it was revealed that it may have been one of the things that contributed to their tensed relationship.

On the other hand it also alleged that the eldest son of King Charles has been trying for years to get Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson evicted from the Royal Lodge.

As per the source, William believes his uncle is not maintaining property. “He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” the source told the book author.

Adding, “If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year when Andrew attended the royal family’s Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children were not present at the service. Instead, the Wales chose to extend their break in Norfolk.