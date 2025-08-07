Meghan Markle lets down credibility with ‘narcissistic' post

Meghan Markle is called out for her narcissism as she wishes herself on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex is ridiculed for her lack of authenticity as she celebrates her big day on lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ page.

"Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision, and magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

Now expert Lee Cohen tells Express: "With Markle's historically strange relationship with the truth, absolutely nothing from her or her 'team' (how many are actually still there and haven’t jumped ship?) carries a shred of credibility or authenticity."

He added: "Her 'As Ever 'Instagram post, fawning over the 'woman behind it all' for her 44th birthday, is pure narcissistic rubbish— painfully contrived, and with her reputation, suspect to be self-penned.

"Only a handful of supporters tossed her birthday scraps, proof her reputation’s as unsalvageable as her Netflix flop."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.