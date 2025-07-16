 
Harry receives warning William is more ‘unforgiving person' than King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly trying to mend bond with King Charles as he holds peace summit

July 16, 2025

Prince William shows no signs of making up with Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been told that his brother Prince William is more of an “unforgiving” person than his father King Charles amid peace talks.

A royal expert told The Sun that there are chances that the London peace summit could be the first step towards a royal reconciliation.

However, the Prince of Wales, who was reportedly not invited to the peace talks between Harry and Charles’ aides, would not let the Duke come back to the family fold.

There's "always a hope for reconciliation... if both sides are prepared to talk,” he said of the meeting. "I don't think it's all gone too far.”

"It's always good to talk. Lots can come out of talking, and you know it could perhaps lead to something. We don't know what they talked about or what their plans were. But that's a good sign."

However, the expert warned Harry that while making amends with Charles is easier, it would be a challenge to reunite with the Prince of Wales.

"So as for William. It's much more difficult because the barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry, but very much directed towards Catherine.

"That is very insulting, and I think William is likely to be more of an unforgiving person than his father.

"I think at the moment, if I was advising Prince Harry, I would say, get onto good terms with your father as soon as possible, and then that's step one and step two, try to get on good terms with your brother."

