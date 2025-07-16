Prince Harry holds crucial meeting after claims of peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry breaks cover after claims of peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry has made his first appearance after claims his and King Charles aides held secret peace summit in London.

Prince Harry, as Patron of The HALO Trust, has held meeting with Angola’s President Lourenço to advance landmine removal efforts - continuing his mother Princess Diana’s mission.

The President pledged continued support with a new "significant" three-year contract.

The HALO Trust shared photos of Prince Harry on its official social media handles and the website.

Following the meeting, the trust also released statement of its CEO James Cowan.

The statement reads, “It was an honour to have an audience with His Excellency President Lourenço today alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to discuss HALO's continued demining efforts in Angola.

“We thanked him for his extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free country, and he expressed his intention to continue to support our work with a further significant contract for the next three years.”

He further says, “Our partnership is strengthened and renewed, and we are grateful to President Lourenço for his leadership on this critical issue."

Harry flew out of US amid an alleged peace summit between his and King Charles aides in London.

As per the Hello, "There's been no channel of communication open for a long time but there is now, so this could be the start of better times ahead."

The insider claims, "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."