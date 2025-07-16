 
Prince Harry's resentment of Prince William unearthed: ‘He's still traumatized'

Prince Harry has continued to carry the trauma of Prince William’s privilege it seems

July 16, 2025

Experts warn Prince Harry may still be carrying the trauma he was handed at childhood, and it all revolves around the treatment his elder brother received over him.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made these connections, that too in a chat with Fox News Digital.

According to the expert, it became evident even in the memoir Spare that “Harry resented the way he was treated as a bit of a joker and the royal wild child.”

At one point he also felt “traumatized by the death of his mother, and resentment about security issues stems directly from this.”

And this too “was very clear in his angry interview recently on the BBC.”

The expert though didn’t end there, and instead made sure to note Prince Williams’ feelings on the flip side too.

According to the commentator, “William undoubtedly and rightly feels betrayed by Harry as [the interviews and memoir] were so damaging.”

For now “at the heart of this is the fact that he feels he cannot trust his brother or Meghan ever again.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and King Charles have finally taken the first step towards reconciliation, after their communications reps met in London. 

