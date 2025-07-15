Prince William ‘wound' deep amid Harry peace efforts

Prince William is deeply wounded and will never forget Prince Harry, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales, who is at the backseat as his father, King Charles and brother Prince Harry try to make amends, will never be able to forgive the damage caused in the family.

A source tells Mail Online: "The Prince of Wales remains deeply wounded by Prince Harry's various allegations in his memoir and endless broadcast interviews over the last few years.”

"There are no plans to either make contact with or arrange to see the Duke of Sussex in the near future and regardless of any members of the family seeking reconciliation, that is certainly not on the prince's mind. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are entirely focussed on their various important duties and their own family,” they add.

“It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League,” says one of the royal couple’s alleged friends.

“They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution,” they noted.