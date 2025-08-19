Sarah Ferguson shares her major 'wish for future' after King Charles decision

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her major wish for the future after King Charles invited the Duke of York to Balmoral for summer holidays.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos.

She said, “Today on World Humanitarian Day, I’m filled with gratitude and hope. Over the decades, I’ve travelled across continents - from delivering aid to Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, brought essential supplies to NHS workers through @sarahs_trust_ and championed education for children via Children in Crisis educating over 1.4 million children and building 57 schools.”

Sarah added, “As I stand alongside inspiring young activists through @glblctzn and the @youthimpactcouncil, I’m reminded of one simple truth: that small acts of kindness can spark extraordinary change.”

The duchess also shared her wish, saying: "That we all become bridges between generations."

“My wish for the future? That we all become bridges between generations, communities and dreams. So together, let’s continue to offer compassion, lift up young voices, and nurture a more hopeful, and inclusive world for all,” Sarah explained.

Sarah’s statement comes after King Charles apparently extended an olive branch to his disgrace brother Prince Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral.

The Daily Mail reported “Andrew arrived at Balmoral on Friday.”

The source on 'Royal Deeside' tells the royal expert, “He was on his own, with none of the security he used to have. He is believed to be staying at a lodge on the estate.”