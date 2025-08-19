 
Mike Tindall, wife Zara make big decision regarding leaving UK on permanent basis

Zara and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011

August 19, 2025

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have made a big decision regarding leaving the UK on a permanent basis.

Amid Zara and her husband Mike Tindall’s Australia trip, the GB News has reported the royal couple do not have a permanent base in Australia and have no imminent plans to move abroad.

Previously, speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, King Charles niece had suggested that relocating to Australia one day could be on the cards.

Zara Tindall had said, "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that, yes, I think if an opportunity came up, we'd definitely think about it."

Mike Tindall, a former England rugby player had added: "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much."

The couple recently shared photos and videos from Australia trip.

Sharing their loved-up photo on Instagram, they said, “We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia we have never been here before and it’s been amazing.”

“It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too and it really was unreal, Queensland definitely has it all. Made some incredible memories.”

Zara and Mike tied the knot in 2011 after dating for eight years.

