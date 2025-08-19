Meghan Markle dealt a blow by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may have unintentionally stolen the spotlight from Meghan Markle last week, as her surprise album announcement reportedly eclipsed the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix trailer.

Meghan released the official trailer for Season 2 of her docuseries With Love, Meghan, expecting it to dominate headlines.

Instead, Swift’s reveal of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, made during an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, quickly took over the media cycle.

According to GB News, a source claimed Meghan was left disappointed, saying: “Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle. Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball.”

During the podcast, Swift recalled watching Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, struggle with royal etiquette. “Is it disrespectful to have a beer when you meet royalty?” Jason joked, highlighting a humorous cultural moment.

While unintentional, Swift’s royal connection and musical bombshell may have undercut Meghan’s intended media resurgence.