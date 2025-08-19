Prince William's THIS appointment dubbed 'gut-punch' for Prince Harry

Following the monarch's accession, King Charles was pleased to announce military appointments including that Prince William, the Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

The King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William last year in May.

According to the Mirror, Harry was forced to give up his honorary military titles after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals.

The duke was also prevented from laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday several years ago.

Now after Prince Harry’s letter, royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop says, "Doubling down on that pain was Prince William's recent appointment as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in 2024, making Harry's big brother the leader of the regiment the Duke once flew Apache helicopters for in Afghanistan. In comparison, the Prince of Wales flew search-and-rescue helicopters in Wales.”

The expert added, "One more gut-punch for the estranged Duke, whose long letter honouring the Pacific War veterans was a quiet reminder that Harry has not forgotten the most important role he was forced to abandon when he left the Royal Family, even if his family appears to have forgotten him."