'Real black' mark against Meghan Markle's character exposed

A royal expert has disclosed a ‘real black’ mark against Meghan Markle’s character amid her rift with the royal family.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ingrid Seward said Meghan is the major factor in the ongoing feud between Prince William and Harry.

The royal expert explained, "The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan. She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family."

She went on saying, "I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here. And I think that’s a real black mark against Meghan’s character. I think she hasn’t been able to embrace… her own family, however much she feels about them.”

"There are a lot of difficult emotions [to] get over there," Seward added.

The royal expert has made the remarks amid reports Prince Harry is desperate to make peace with the royal family.