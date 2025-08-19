Princess Eugenie, Beatrice to join Prince Andrew after King Charles olive branch

King Charles has apparently extended an olive branch to his disgrace brother Prince Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral for summer holidays.

The Daily Mail reported “Andrew arrived at Balmoral on Friday.”

The source on 'Royal Deeside' tells the royal expert, “He was on his own, with none of the security he used to have. He is believed to be staying at a lodge on the estate.”

Earlier, King Charles received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle on Monday, marking the start of his summer holiday.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Eden has also claimed that Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice will join the duke of York later this week.

The publication also claims King Charles will continue to spend much of his holiday at Birkhall, his beloved retreat on the Balmoral estate.

“It remains to be seen whether Andrew spends any time at all with his brother,” the source said.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “Charles DOESN'T keep his distance from Andrew at all. Andrew is not estranged from his family, whatever the press likes to make up.”

“The fact that he is joining the King and Queen in Balmoral and that Fergie and the daughters are also going to Balmoral is a great slap in the face to the British people,” the other strongly reacted.