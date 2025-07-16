Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source

Photo: Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon eying new fashion collab after Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's nod: Source

Gigi Hadid and Ines De Ramon are reportedly enjoying their time together.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt have been going on double dates with their galpals.

A mole even squealed, "Gigi and Ines have hung out several times, and they get on great – their friendship is really building."

They went on to mention that their newfound friendship has made way for the birth of a new collaboration between the jewellery designer and the super mogul.

"Gigi was giving Ines advice about her jewelry line, and they’re also talking about a fashion collab in the near future, which Brad and Bradley think is a great idea," said the source adding that this idea has been greenlit by the divas A-listed partners.

As fans will be aware, Brad Pitt has been dating Ines De Ramon since 2022.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has also made her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official in May.

Fans have been waiting for the high-profile couples to take the next step in their relationship.

Reportedly, Ines and Brad are also trying for a baby and Gigi is eager to get herself a ringe from Bradley Cooper.