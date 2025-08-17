Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move is 'good news' for them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly made a major decision with their new Netflix deal.

Royal experts believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found the right balance in their different future paths.

As the royal couple signed “first look deal for film and television projects” with Netflix, followed by the release of the second season of Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “It seems clear that this deal is very much Meghan‘s project.”

The former BBC correspondent went on to add, “It seems he may have played some part in the production of a documentary about a Ugandan orphanage, but it is Meghan who will be on screen presenting her lifestyle shows.”

“I think this underlines that the couple has decided that Meghan is really the TV personality, and Harry is more comfortable continuing his charity work. And I think that’s the right balance for them,” Jennie added.

She also noted that the “first look” deals are not “unusual” in Hollywood, adding that arrangements like this “usually come with a certain amount of financial investment in the company.”

“And that’s good news for Archewell,” she noted, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand.

“The fact that Harry and Meghan have got any kind of new deal with Netflix really is one in the eye to everyone who said their contract was done and dusted.

“Netflix has publicly hailed them as 'influential voices' -nd it’s hard to argue with that. Whatever they do and say is widely reported on both sides of the Atlantic,” the royal expert added.

She said “well done” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, adding that Harry and Meghan have proved that they “still hold sway in Hollywood, and they’ve done what so many people said they couldn’t.”

“They’ve kept their link to Netflix alive and well and – to whatever extent – lucrative,” Jennie Bond noted.