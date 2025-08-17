Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move forward with their lives in a new home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to move into a new Royal property towards the end of the year and want to love long term in the area.

A source to the couple tells The Sun: "...Over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

They add: "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

This comes as Royal expert Tom Bower warned the future King and Queen ahead of trusting estranged brother, Prince Harry.

He said: "They can only do them harm. Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them?"

He tells Express.co.uk: "They would just use it to hit back again. They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan. They only think of themselves. They only think of how they have been harmed. They never think that when they told all their lives to Oprah Winfrey or in his [Harry's] book Spare; his terrible accusations against William and Kate and against Camilla, it was just shocking behaviour. Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?"