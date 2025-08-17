 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have plans to move to a new home

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 17, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home' 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move forward with their lives in a new home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to move into a new Royal property towards the end of the year and want to love long term in the area.

A source to the couple tells The Sun: "...Over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

They add: "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

This comes as Royal expert Tom Bower warned the future King and Queen ahead of trusting estranged brother, Prince Harry.

He said: "They can only do them harm. Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them?"

He tells Express.co.uk: "They would just use it to hit back again. They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan. They only think of themselves. They only think of how they have been harmed. They never think that when they told all their lives to Oprah Winfrey or in his [Harry's] book Spare; his terrible accusations against William and Kate and against Camilla, it was just shocking behaviour. Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?"

Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?
Kensington Palace receives warm thanks for Kate Middleton's video video
Kensington Palace receives warm thanks for Kate Middleton's video
Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince William set to make history with latest move
Prince William set to make history with latest move
Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him
Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him
Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning related to Andrew, Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning related to Andrew, Harry
King Charles Sandringham Estate announces closure for major reason
King Charles Sandringham Estate announces closure for major reason