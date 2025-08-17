 
Geo News

Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future

Prince Andrew is asked to be careful in his next course of life

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 17, 2025

Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future 

Prince Andrew is asked to lay low as he faces backlash from the public.

The Duke of York, who has been associated to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the past, is urged to lay low and life a life that is wanted by his brother.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "His best course of action is to lie low, enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks.

Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future

"If he is still invited to family gatherings, he would do well to forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background. In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet.

She added: "He has already been sacked by his mother, stripped of his military appointments, and banned from using his HRH in any official capacity.

Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince William's latest decision likely to unsettle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince William set to make history with latest move
Prince William set to make history with latest move
Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him
Prince Andrew's titles in jeopardy as public opinion turns against him
Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning related to Andrew, Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning related to Andrew, Harry
King Charles Sandringham Estate announces closure for major reason
King Charles Sandringham Estate announces closure for major reason
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision about Harry
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision about Harry
King Charles' walking stick becomes necessity amid cancer struggles video
King Charles' walking stick becomes necessity amid cancer struggles