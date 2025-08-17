Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new project with Netflix has a different purpose.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced their extension of partnership with the streaming giant, are hiding under the veil of Meghan’s personal project.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "It seems clear that this deal is very much Meghan‘s project.

"It seems he may have played some part in the production of a documentary about an Ugandan orphanage, but it is Meghan who will be on screen presenting her lifestyle shows.

She continued: "I think this underlines that the couple has decided that Meghan is really the TV personality, and Harry is more comfortable continuing his charity work. And I think that’s the right balance for them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.