Meghan Markle's 'deafening silence' feuls claims her marriage to Prince Harry is over

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage may end after her 'deafening silence'

Meghan Markle has chosen to remain silent as Prince Harry faces shocking allegations of bullying and racism after his exit from Sentebale, a charity he co-founded to support children and young people.

While the Duchess of Sussex is known to speak out when it comes to controversies about her and the Duke of Sussex, the "deafening silence” has sparked rumours about the state of their marriage.

The source told RadarOnline, “Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.”

“We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband – it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry,” they added.

Moreover, Amanda Platell, royal commentator also told the outlet, “Meghan's silence says it all. I know the sad conclusion... it's so clear to me the toxic end that's coming.”

While Meghan Markle is making headlines with a series of business ventures including Netflix show With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand As Ever and more, Prince Harry appears to be “commercially toxic” in contrast to his wife, as per Amanda.

She also noted the importance of the Duchess of Sussex’s support for Harry at the moment, stating, “In successful partnerships, there is always one person to lift you up when you fall down. Without someone like this, life is infinitely harder and less fun.”

“With his star in decline as his wife's ascends, Prince Harry is forced to navigate both personal and professional challenges without the public backing he once enjoyed – or that of his wife,” the source shared of the Duke of Sussex.