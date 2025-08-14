Meghan Markle is pitted against Kate Middleton for Christmas special

Meghan Markle is deliberately going up against Kate Middleton with her new Netflix deal.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to have her own ‘holiday special’ this December as Kate is expected to carry on with her annual Together At Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The dyo is thus expected to be up against one another.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It's always said that whenever Catherine the Princess of Wales starts something that Meghan Markle does something else to cap it, or in some ways clash with it.

"Maybe that is the case. Obviously, there are lots of Christmas shows around Christmas.

He added: "Having said that, of course, the initiative of the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey is incredibly moving and incredibly special, and is done for the benefit of the rest of the world, for all the people who've been suffering, all the people who've helped with charities, all that sort of thing, so it's all for the public good.

"And I'm not quite convinced that Meghan Markle is going to be dissecting some more petals and scattering them over salads, or whatever she's going to be doing in California, is in quite the same league.

"I can see how a Christmas special on the cards. It's a bit like Downton Abbey, which ran and ran and ran and always had a Christmas special, which people tuned into," he added.