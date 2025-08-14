 
Geo News

Princess Diana could have helped sons in 'lonely tasks' as Royals

Princess Diana could have played a positive role in helping her sons come together

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 14, 2025

Princess Diana could have helped sons in lonely tasks as Royals
Princess Diana could have helped sons in 'lonely tasks' as Royals

Princess Diana would have helped Prince William and Prince Harry heal their rift, says an expert.

The former Princes of Wales, who passed away in 1997, could have played a positive role in bringing the brothers together, says her biographer Andrew Morton.

He told People: "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."

He added: "We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future — that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William's wingman. It's a great loss for the monarchy."

Morton then opined: "Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it's never healed."


Meghan Markle pulls focus from Kate Middleton's summer video video
Meghan Markle pulls focus from Kate Middleton's summer video
Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton video
Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton
One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed
One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed
Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity video
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity
Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton