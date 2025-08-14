Meghan Markle mocked over her 'embarrassing' Netflix season 2

Meghan Markle is questioned over her new Netflix season by a credible chef.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to release the second season of her cooking show titled 'With Love, Meghan,' is asled whether her series will go beyond the upcoming installment.

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks tells Express: “The second season was filmed immediately following the first.”

He added: “If Netflix had predicted the first season’s poor performance, they probably wouldn’t have approved a second. Anyone in the TV industry knows it’s more cost-effective to shoot one, two, or even three seasons back-to-back. However, I don’t believe there’s any real momentum, and the ratings clearly reflect that.”

Stocks added: “Honestly, I would feel embarrassed by the numbers and ratings — for it not to even rank in Netflix’s top 300 shows is truly reflective of her apparent star appeal and frankly, embarrassing.”

“It will just be the same dull nonsense. No amount of money can buy you a real personality, and no amount of money can manipulate people," he concluded.