 
Geo News

Meghan Markle mocked over her 'embarrassing' Netflix season 2

Meghan Markle questioned over content of her new Netflix season

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 14, 2025

Meghan Markle mocked over her embarrassing Netflix season 2
Meghan Markle mocked over her 'embarrassing' Netflix season 2

Meghan Markle is questioned over her new Netflix season by a credible chef.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to release the second season of her cooking show titled 'With Love, Meghan,' is asled whether her series will go beyond the upcoming installment. 

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks tells Express: “The second season was filmed immediately following the first.”

He added: “If Netflix had predicted the first season’s poor performance, they probably wouldn’t have approved a second. Anyone in the TV industry knows it’s more cost-effective to shoot one, two, or even three seasons back-to-back. However, I don’t believe there’s any real momentum, and the ratings clearly reflect that.”

Stocks added: “Honestly, I would feel embarrassed by the numbers and ratings — for it not to even rank in Netflix’s top 300 shows is truly reflective of her apparent star appeal and frankly, embarrassing.” 

“It will just be the same dull nonsense. No amount of money can buy you a real personality, and no amount of money can manipulate people," he concluded.

Prince Harry is 'hostage' to Meghan Markle 'entertainment world'
Prince Harry is 'hostage' to Meghan Markle 'entertainment world'
Meghan Markle's gifts win praise from Kardashian family
Meghan Markle's gifts win praise from Kardashian family
Meghan Markle pulls focus from Kate Middleton's summer video video
Meghan Markle pulls focus from Kate Middleton's summer video
Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton video
Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton
One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed
One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed
Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity video
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity