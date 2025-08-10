Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet inspire Harry to make major move

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet reason behind Harry's new move

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly the key reason behind Prince Harry’s major new move, claimed an insider.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Duke of Sussex’s desire to bring his children back to the UK appears to be a key reason behind his recent efforts to repair ties with King Charles.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex initiated peace talks with the monarch by sending his top aides to meet with Charles’ representatives in London.

Soon after, Harry followed in his late mom Princess Diana’s footsteps when he went to Angola as patron of The HALO Trust and walked through a minefield.

Per the publication, Harry’s move shows his willingness that he wants to resume royal duties years after stepping down as senior royal.

Adding to it, Harry also offered to share his dairy with Buckingham Palace as well as Kensington Palace, which also showed how much he wants to reconnect with royals.

“If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the royal family and that — even to a very limited extent— they work best as a team," royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.