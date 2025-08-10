Kate Middleton suffers major loss in latest royal update

Kate Middleton faces unexpected setback after completing cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has suffered a major loss months after she revealed she is in remission post completion of her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales has come across an unexpected setback after she lost a major spot to her husband, Prince William, as per The Express.

According to new YouGov polling, Kate has lost her spot of being the most popular British royal to the Prince of Wales.

The poll showed that 74% of Britons have a positive opinion of William while Kate is on second spot with 71% positive reviews.

Princess Anne comes third with 70%, and King Charles ranks fourth with 59% with Prince Andrew taking the third last spot.

As per the poll, the “disgraced” Duke of York is the most unpopular royal with 87% holding a negative view of him.

It further revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also continue to face low approval ratings, with just 28% and 20% of Britons viewing them positively.

Earlier this year, Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed she is in remission from cancer after she visited the same hospital where she received treatment.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” Kate shared in a social media statement.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she added.