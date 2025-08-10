Prince Harry's unfamiliar side of life exposed

A royal expert and former aide of late Queen Elizabeth has reflected on the unfamiliar side of Prince Harry’s life.

Speaking in the new documentary titled Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, Ailsa Anderson, who served as press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, reflected on her experiences with Harry.

Ailsa Anderson talked about Prince Harry’s BBC interview where he made peace offer to the royal family saying "This side of Prince Harry is unfamiliar to those who have worked closely with him."

The royal expert said, "My engagement and my experience with Prince Harry has only been positive. He is very warm and very engaging and kind, so only fond memories of him, truly. I think potentially it is almost a crossroads for him now, what does he do next?"

According to the Radar Online, she also did not shy away from criticizing Prince Harry’s recent media choices.

The expert described the tell-all interview as "too impulsive", attributing the misstep to poor advice from his current team.

Moreover, the former royal aide also expressed concern about Harry’s openness regarding King Charles health and family disputes.

She warned that such outspokenness could undermine trust within the royal circle.