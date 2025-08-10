Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's formal return to Firm would undermine monarchy

King Charles and Prince William have received a strong warning related to reconciliation with Harry and Meghan Markle.

The warning has come from royal commentator Adam McLeod.

The Radar Online quoted Adam McLeod as warning that formal return for Harry and Meghan would undermine the monarchy.

However, the expert dismissed the idea of any formal return for the California-based royal couple to the Firm.

He said the formal return of Meghan and Harry would also ignore the "vast and irretrievable" damage caused by them since stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Adam said, “I can think of no more crazed or appalling idea than that they should be welcomed home to this country, to the bosom of the Royal Family, to the renewed expense of the privy and indeed the public purse – and, the very idea is fantastic and absurd – to renewed royal duties."

The royal expert’s remarks came amid reports of peace talks between King Charles and Harry’s close aides.

The outlet quoted McLeod citing historic precedent to argue King Charles, who is said to be losing his cancer fight, saying the monarch must prioritize the institution of monarchy over personal sentiment, just as his predecessors did.

The expert said, "The first rule of monarchy is not glitter, ceremonial, nor influence. It is survival."

McLeod urged the monarch to stand firm, saying "Charles III must let the King rule him in this, and not the man."