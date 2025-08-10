 
Prince Harry warns Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles reunion

Prince Harry is reportedly acting alone in effort to mend ties with King Charles

August 10, 2025

Prince Harry has warned his wife Meghan Markle not to jeopardise his reunion efforts with cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be making efforts to reconnect with the royal family on his own with sources claiming it is unclear if the Duchess fully supports the move.

According to New Idea Magazine, Harry has been trying to mend ties, partly due to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

A source close to the situation told the publication, “He’s doing everything he can to make amends with King Charles – and so far things look promising.”

The insider said that even though Harry has positive intentions behind his efforts, they added “the ongoing wildcard” however, is Meghan.

“Harry is making overtures towards his family off his own back, even though there’s no guarantee that Meghan is fully on board,” they continued.

“Harry has warned her not to jeopardise things for his comeback.”

Harry rushed to see his father when the news of his cancer diagnosis became public and has avoided criticising the monarchy in recent months. 

Referring to his recent BBC interview in which Harry said he “doesn’t know how long” Charles has left, the insider noted how the Duke “stepped back, in a big way, from attacking the royal institution."

