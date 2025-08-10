Expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's social media strategy

 
Meghan Markle’s social media strategy gets analysed with a fine toothed comb

August 10, 2025

Meghan Markle’s masterful use of social media lands her praise

Meghan Markle’s strategy when it comes to social media has landed her amid a surprising amount of praise at the hands of Simon Brisk, the co-founder and social media and marketing expert at Click Intelligence.

She spoke to Express UK about why she believes the Duchess has stumbled upon a pot of gold and said, “Meghan’s digital restraint is not accidental; it’s masterfully intentional.”

Because each time she posts “we’re seeing a shift from the oversharing influencer era to a new phase of curated mystique, and Meghan is leading that transition.”

According to Ms Brisk, “Her strategy is more aligned with luxury brands than with celebrities: controlled visibility, infrequent drops, and highly consistent tone. She doesn’t need to post often because when she does, the world takes notice.”

Right now “this isn’t about gaming the algorithm; it’s about owning the narrative. And it works exceptionally well in an attention economy that rewards novelty and intentionality over volume.”

“Her silence also shields her from criticism, creating a kind of algorithmic immunity, while still fuelling speculation, media attention, and fan loyalty.”

Before concluding she also noted, “for everyday users and brands, there’s a lesson here: you don’t always need to be loud to be heard. Sometimes, the most powerful move is to pause, post with purpose, and let scarcity do the rest.”

