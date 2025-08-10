Expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's social media strategy

Meghan Markle’s masterful use of social media lands her praise

Meghan Markle’s strategy when it comes to social media has landed her amid a surprising amount of praise at the hands of Simon Brisk, the co-founder and social media and marketing expert at Click Intelligence.

She spoke to Express UK about why she believes the Duchess has stumbled upon a pot of gold and said, “Meghan’s digital restraint is not accidental; it’s masterfully intentional.”

Because each time she posts “we’re seeing a shift from the oversharing influencer era to a new phase of curated mystique, and Meghan is leading that transition.”

According to Ms Brisk, “Her strategy is more aligned with luxury brands than with celebrities: controlled visibility, infrequent drops, and highly consistent tone. She doesn’t need to post often because when she does, the world takes notice.”

Right now “this isn’t about gaming the algorithm; it’s about owning the narrative. And it works exceptionally well in an attention economy that rewards novelty and intentionality over volume.”

“Her silence also shields her from criticism, creating a kind of algorithmic immunity, while still fuelling speculation, media attention, and fan loyalty.”

Before concluding she also noted, “for everyday users and brands, there’s a lesson here: you don’t always need to be loud to be heard. Sometimes, the most powerful move is to pause, post with purpose, and let scarcity do the rest.”