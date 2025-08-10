Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'really invested' in her mom's big day

Zara Tindall daughter Mia excited watching her mum compete

Zara Tindall has returned to royal work following summer vacation in Australia.

On Saturday, Zara, daughter of Princess Anne, competed in the Hartpury horse trial and while her husband Mike Tindall was not present, their eldest daughter Mia joined her to support.

Mia, 11-year-old, watched her mother Zara keenly as she took part in the event.

As revealed by Hello! Magazine, the onlookers said, “Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete.”

“She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping, and she jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross country course with ease,” they added.

The source also shared that Mia, grand-daughter of Anne, “was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping.”

Adding, “she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition.”

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia opted for a casual look in ripped denim shorts and baby blue t-shirt.

Besides Mia, the royal couple also share Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip together.