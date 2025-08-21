When Taylor Swift felt the need to introduce herself to Prince William

A viral social media video showing Taylor Swift introducing herself to Prince William has gained renewed attention following the pop star's recent mention of the royal on the "New Heights" podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Prince William and Taylor Swift

The footage, shared on X with the caption "Nice to meet you I'm Taylor" Like she needs introduction. Lovely interaction between Taylor Swift & Prince William," captures the moment Swift politely introduced herself to the Prince of Wales, prompting amusement from fans who noted the unnecessary formality given her global fame.

Swift's appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast, where she discussed her previous encounter with Prince William, has reignited interest in their meeting.

The interaction between the US singer and the British royal originally took place in 2013.

Taylor Swift's willingness to formally introduce herself, despite being one of the world's most recognizable entertainers, has been praised by fans as demonstrating her respectful approach to royal protocol.



