King attends relocation of 600-ton church to new site

King Carl XVI Gustaf welcomed Kiruna Church to its new location Wednesday, attending the final phase of a historic two-day relocation that moved the 600-ton wooden sanctuary five kilometers across the city.

The Swedish royal court said the monarch joined Kiruna residents and pilgrims for the culmination of the massive engineering project, which transported one of Sweden's largest wooden buildings from the old city center to a new elevated site.

The 40-meter-wide church, designed by architect Gustaf Wickman and inaugurated in 1912, made the journey intact with its altar plaque painted by Prince Eugen remaining in place throughout the move. The ornate wooden structure represents a significant piece of Swedish architectural heritage.

The relocation is part of Kiruna's comprehensive urban transformation, necessitated by extensive mining operations beneath the city that have made the original town center uninhabitable.

The entire community is being systematically relocated to accommodate the expanding underground iron ore extraction.

The Swedish Royal Court documented the historic event through multiple photographs shared on its Instagram account, capturing both the technical achievement and the ceremonial significance of preserving the church for future generations.



