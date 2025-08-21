Buckingham Palace offers job with King Charles and Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace has opened applications for a Royal Engagements Officer position, offering royal watchers a behind-the-scenes opportunity to work directly with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The £40,000 annual position, posted on the Royal Family's official website, involves planning Their Majesties' diary of engagements both domestically and internationally.

The one-year fixed-term contract begins in November and requires 37.5 hours weekly over five days.

The Private Secretary's Office role encompasses arranging official visits, audiences, and speeches while "facilitating meaningful contact between Their Majesties and the world through careful coordination, thoughtful briefings and seamless delivery of engagements," according to the job description.

Successful candidates must demonstrate ability to absorb "often complex and nuanced material" rapidly and possess strong understanding of current affairs, the UK, and Commonwealth nations. T

he position offers comprehensive briefing preparation and logistics management responsibilities.

Benefits include an "excellent" pension scheme, complimentary lunches, and 20 percent discounts at Royal Collection Trust shops. Applications close at 11:55 p.m. on August 31.

The announcement comes as King Charles settles into his traditional summer residence at Balmoral, where he recently inspected the Royal Regiment of Scotland's Shetland pony mascot and greeted international tourists during warm 23°C weather.