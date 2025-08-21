 
Geo News

Prince Andrew, Prince William being housed separately during Balmoral gathering

King Charles recently arrived in Balmoral where other members of the royal family will also be joining the monarch

August 21, 2025

Prince Andrew has been placed in separate accommodations from Prince William during the royal family's annual summer retreat at Balmoral Castle, a move insiders describe as deliberate, GB News reported on Thursday.

The Duke of York is staying at Craigowan Lodge, a seven-bedroom property on the estate, alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The Prince of Wales and his family are expected to arrive separately this week and will be housed elsewhere on the grounds.

Sources suggest the arrangement reflects growing distance between the two princes over the past six years. Prince William has reportedly become increasingly distant from his uncle amid Andrew's controversies.

King Charles III officially opened this year's gathering Monday, inspecting a guard of honor while wearing traditional Highland dress. 

Andrew's presence at Balmoral comes after his notable absence from last December's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, when he spent the holidays privately following headlines about his alleged association with a Chinese spy.

The summer gathering represents one of only two occasions annually when the entire royal family convenes, alongside the traditional Christmas celebration. 

His inclusion may signal continued family support or reflect the King's relationship with Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

