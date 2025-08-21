 
Prince Harry ‘slick' PR stunt for VE Day called out

Eleen Bukhari
August 21, 2025

Prince Harry is called out for trying to outshine King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who dropped a letter at the Burma Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, did so to upgrade his PR scenario.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun: "It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn't want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there.

"Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually.

"It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry.

"The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla's eyes.

Robert continued: "Yes. A lot of people respected Harry for the Invictus Games, for his own service.

"You don't need to do stunts. I can almost hear the derision coming out of the Duke of Edinburgh's mouth,” the expert said.

