Prince Harry ‘slick' PR stunt for VE Day called out

Prince Harry is called out for trying to outshine King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who dropped a letter at the Burma Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, did so to upgrade his PR scenario.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun: "It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn't want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there.

"Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually.

"It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry.

"The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla's eyes.

Robert continued: "Yes. A lot of people respected Harry for the Invictus Games, for his own service.

"You don't need to do stunts. I can almost hear the derision coming out of the Duke of Edinburgh's mouth,” the expert said.