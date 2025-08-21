Princess Leonor's marriage discussed as Prince marks birthday

Prince Gabriel

Prince Gabriel of Belgium celebrated his 22nd birthday Wednesday as Belgian media increasingly spotlight the royal's future role and potential marriage prospects.

The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde recently completed an internship at a French army training center in French Guiana, adding to speculation about his career path.

While his older sister Crown Princess Elisabeth, 23, typically dominates royal coverage, Prince Gabriel is emerging as a prominent figure within the monarchy.

Belgian media described the prince as the "big brother" of the royal family, both literally and figuratively, noting his impressive height.

Reports suggest the family increasingly relies on the "reserve prince" as a poster boy for the royal house.

"He combines Mathilde's elegance and Philippe's caution," one local outlet observed, highlighting his growing public presence.

Crown Princess Elizabeth of Belgium

Marriage speculation has also surfaced in Belgian press, with one report jokingly noting limited options for royal matches.

"He could marry a future foreign queen. But apart from Leonor of Spain, who is two years younger than him, we don't know who," the outlet quipped.

Princess Leonor of Spain

The attention reflects Prince Gabriel's evolving role as he matures within Belgium's constitutional monarchy alongside his parents and three siblings.