 
Geo News

Princess Leonor's marriage discussed as Prince marks birthday

Prince Gabriel of Belgium celebrated his 22nd birthday

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 21, 2025

Prince Gabriel
Prince Gabriel

Prince Gabriel of Belgium celebrated his 22nd birthday Wednesday as Belgian media increasingly spotlight the royal's future role and potential marriage prospects.

The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde recently completed an internship at a French army training center in French Guiana, adding to speculation about his career path. 

While his older sister Crown Princess Elisabeth, 23, typically dominates royal coverage, Prince Gabriel is emerging as a prominent figure within the monarchy.

Belgian media described the prince as the "big brother" of the royal family, both literally and figuratively, noting his impressive height. 

Reports suggest the family increasingly relies on the "reserve prince" as a poster boy for the royal house.

"He combines Mathilde's elegance and Philippe's caution," one local outlet observed, highlighting his growing public presence.

Crown Princess Elizabeth of Belgium
Crown Princess Elizabeth of Belgium 

Marriage speculation has also surfaced in Belgian press, with one report jokingly noting limited options for royal matches. 

"He could marry a future foreign queen. But apart from Leonor of Spain, who is two years younger than him, we don't know who," the outlet quipped.

Princess Leonor of Spain
Princess Leonor of Spain

The attention reflects Prince Gabriel's evolving role as he matures within Belgium's constitutional monarchy alongside his parents and three siblings.

Princess Diana warned Prince Harry, William about royal life?
Princess Diana warned Prince Harry, William about royal life?
Prince Andrew author pressured to cut Epstein-Melania claim after threat?
Prince Andrew author pressured to cut Epstein-Melania claim after threat?
King Charles includes Princess Beatrice's stepson in royal family holiday
King Charles includes Princess Beatrice's stepson in royal family holiday
Princess Diana passed on golden steps to sons to crack life code
Princess Diana passed on golden steps to sons to crack life code
Why Prince Harry wedding was menace for Royals?
Why Prince Harry wedding was menace for Royals?
Prince Harry ‘slick' PR stunt for VE Day called out
Prince Harry ‘slick' PR stunt for VE Day called out
How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms'
How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms'
Meghan Markle never got ‘free pass' like other Royals, says pal
Meghan Markle never got ‘free pass' like other Royals, says pal