 
Geo News

How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms'

Prince Harry secretly wanted exit from his life in the UK

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 21, 2025

How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms
How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms'

Prince Harry didn’t try enough to retain Meghan Markle into the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex himself wanted out when the Duchess started experiencing problems in the UK.

Royal expert Tina Brown reveals: "Their new complicity required Meghan to fight all the norms he had kicked against for so long. She was now his comrade in arms."

Speaking about Meghan’s half sister Samantha, Ms Brown said: "Samantha had called Meghan 'narcissistic and selfish' as early as November 2016, before Meghan and Harry were engaged, but she was stirred again by Harry's insensitive remark on BBC Radio 4's Today show about the royals being "the family, I suppose, that [Meghan's] never had.”

"This seems rich, given what Harry has since told the world about his miseries as a misfit in the royal cage... But in a contest of dysfunctional families the Markles versus the Windsors is probably a toss-up,” she noted.

What did Prince Harry say about his cocaine use?
What did Prince Harry say about his cocaine use?
King Charles faces new challenge after Scotland arrival
King Charles faces new challenge after Scotland arrival
Royal fans react to Prince William's true feelings about Meghan Markle
Royal fans react to Prince William's true feelings about Meghan Markle
European queen follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps video
European queen follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps
Meghan Markle gets good news about 'third baby'
Meghan Markle gets good news about 'third baby'
King Charles, Queen Camilla stand in solidarity with Pakistan
King Charles, Queen Camilla stand in solidarity with Pakistan
Queen Camilla's charity forced to shut doors amid financial crisis video
Queen Camilla's charity forced to shut doors amid financial crisis
King Charles avoids confrontation with 'very saddened' Prince Harry
King Charles avoids confrontation with 'very saddened' Prince Harry