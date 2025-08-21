How Meghan Markle made Harry ‘comrade in arms'

Prince Harry didn’t try enough to retain Meghan Markle into the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex himself wanted out when the Duchess started experiencing problems in the UK.

Royal expert Tina Brown reveals: "Their new complicity required Meghan to fight all the norms he had kicked against for so long. She was now his comrade in arms."

Speaking about Meghan’s half sister Samantha, Ms Brown said: "Samantha had called Meghan 'narcissistic and selfish' as early as November 2016, before Meghan and Harry were engaged, but she was stirred again by Harry's insensitive remark on BBC Radio 4's Today show about the royals being "the family, I suppose, that [Meghan's] never had.”

"This seems rich, given what Harry has since told the world about his miseries as a misfit in the royal cage... But in a contest of dysfunctional families the Markles versus the Windsors is probably a toss-up,” she noted.