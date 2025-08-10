Pete Davidson applauds Keke Palmer's parenting skills as he prepares for fatherhood

Pete Davidson gushes over Keke Palmer's work-parenting balance

Pete Davidson praised his The Pickup co-star Keke Palmer.

Speaking with Extra, Pete, who is himself preparing for fatherhood, revealed he was impressed by Keke balancing her role as mother and actress on the set.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian said, “What was cool is when we were doing The Pickup, Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it's possible to co-exist in both worlds.”

“You know? I was really impressed with her... the way she was parenting on set,” he added.

This comes as Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in July 2025. The Pickup also stars Eddie Murphy besides the SNL alum and Keke Palmer.

During the same interview, the comedian also shared the fatherhood advice he received from Eddie, who is father to 10 children.

Pete said, “He actually, his advice was the best. He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it.”

“So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?” he added.