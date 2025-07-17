Meghan Markle game plan leaked amid King Charles, Harry peace talks

King Charles, Harry reunion is Meghan’s ‘scheme to expand her brand’?

Meghan Markle is the only person who stands to gain if King Charles forgives Prince Harry and welcomes him back to the royal family fold, claimed an expert.

Royal experts discussed how the Duchess of Sussex could be the mind behind the peace talks between the father-son duo.

Speaking on The Sun, Valentine Low claimed that the peace summit, held in London last week, could only benefit Meghan.

"There's also the interesting question, perhaps quite cynically, if they reconcile and the relationship with the royal family becomes one of warmth,” Low shared.

"I think it will only do Meghan's reputation something good and help her expand brand Meghan,” she added.

Agreeing with her, Sarah Hewson said, "Meghan is someone with a game plan,” adding, "Nothing happens by accident and I think Harry relies on Meghan for a lot of guidance through life.”

"Meghan's got her own plans and business. What is Harry's? He does look lost and isolated by himself in Montecito. His father's health is certainly a big wake up call.

She continued, "I think for these talks to happen, Harry will need to speak to his father one-on-one.

"This will be really important as there is a big trust issue."