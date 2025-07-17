Insider reveals ‘angsty' Prince Andrew's frustrations

Prince Andrew’s frustrations finally find solace

An inside source has just touched on all the frustrations that are bubbling up behind the scenes, for Prince Andrew.

For those unversed, just recently an international Department of Justice memo came out, and according to Fox News Digital claims “there is no list of clients” that are involved in exploitation.

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” an excerpt from the memo said.

Following that news, the insider stepped forward and said, “[Prince Andrew] has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or, at worst, being arrested.”

It is pertinent to mention that the royal has only been seen abroad once since his Epstein scandle came to light, according to The Sun.

But “hopefully with this out of the way it means he can at least leave the country,” they also said.

After all “what’s he supposed to do with the rest of his life? He hasn’t been convicted of any crime and can’t sit around doing nothing at Royal Lodge forever,” the source concluded by saying.

However, there still appears to be some caution necessary, as revealed by British expert Hilary Fordwich.

She warned the outlet, “while Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal.”

Not to mention “the media will [still] be relentless and most certainly not positive.” So “they will also be more likely to be hostile, as well as embarrassing to the royal family, if he does travel to the U.S,” the insider concluded by saying.