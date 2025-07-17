Prince William warned feud with Harry could ‘begin the end' of monarchy

Prince William urged to forgive Harry as royal feud threatens monarchy

Prince William has received a serious warning regarding not forgiving Prince Harry as he initiates peace talks with King Charles.

The Prince of Wales has been told that his ongoing rift with his estranged brother could threaten the future of monarchy.

Last week, the representatives to the Duke of Sussex met with top aides to King Charles in London to talk about the years-long royal rift.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert Andrew Norman Wilson claimed that reunion between William and Harry is important for the future of the monarchy.

"It's no exaggeration to say that this row could one day begin the process that leads to a republic,” Wilson said. “And that could come much sooner than we royalists might like to admit.”

"This was a pair of brothers who, from earliest childhood, were facing the broken marriage of their parents; their mother's untimely death; unfounded and scurrilous speculation about Harry's paternity; and generally a gnawing inferiority complex on Harry's part - some of it understandable,” he said of Harry and William’s rift.

He continued, "Who wouldn't feel inferior, after all, to the heir to throne?"

"All those who have William's best interests at heart - and this must include everyone who wants a bright future for the monarchy - must be begging him to extend some kind of olive branch to his wayward, disloyal and maddening younger sibling.”