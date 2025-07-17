 
King Charles' takes the next step after his peace talks with Prince Harry

King Charles seems to be at his limit with fighting and grudges

July 17, 2025

King Charles seems to be at his wits end with Prince Harry, so much so that insiders believe his decision to bury the hatchet and agree to peace talks is part of the first steps.

The source in question explained all this to Heat World. During their candid conversation they started right off the bat.

“Charles has had enough of the fighting,” the insider began by saying.

Right now “he wants Harry back, so he’s counting on Kate to smooth things over with William.”

For those unversed, this is because past revelations by pals and confidants claimed that the heir “f****** hates” Harry at the moment.

But on the flip side, with cancer “Charles has realised it’s important to cherish every moment, and doesn’t want to live the rest of his life without speaking to Harry again.”

“Kate has promised Charles she’ll do everything she can to bring everyone together,” too the source admitted. And “they both feel confident William will be won over in the end.”

