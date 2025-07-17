 
Meghan Markle ‘genuinely wants' Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles

Meghan Markle truly hopes for healing between Prince Harry, King Charles, claimed expert

July 17, 2025

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle has no hidden motives in pushing her husband Prince Harry to end rift with King Charles.

Amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex stands to gain with a royal reunion, a royal expert has come to defend her.

Recently, it was reported that Prince Harry’s top aides met with representatives to Charles in London for a peace summit.

Soon after, royal fans and experts alleged that Meghan is the driving force behind it as she wants royal connections for her business to flourish.

However, royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed that Meghan is “in her happy place” and does not stand to gain anything if the royal reunion happens.

"Love her or loathe her, Meghan has found her happy place and it has nothing to do with the Royal Family,” she said, per The Mirror.

“As Ever, raspberry jam, beige ensembles and over-emotive podcasts might not be your thing, but they are working for California’s Princess.”

The expert continued, "And before any bilious naysayers butt in, this is good news for a future rapprochement between Harry and the King. The two men have a chance to work things through. And surely everybody wants that?

"That leaves only one option – reconciliation,” she added. “The big question is when? And courtesy of a meeting between the two royal camps on a prominent London balcony, it looks like that 'when' will be sooner rather than later."

"Never work-shy, five years after exiting Britain’s Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex is making waves as an product-cum-life style influencer, and crucially this new identity does not depend on attacking the House of Windsor for revenue.

"Which leaves Harry space to explore and repair the sorry state of relations with his father. Something he has long said he wants to address.

“It will not be easy, and nor should we expect immediate results, but that meeting of assistants in London last week is a harbinger of things to come."

