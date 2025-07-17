Princess Charlotte channels Kate’s warmth and grace in heartwarming moment

Princess Charlotte won hearts with her sweet gesture towards mom Kate Middleton at Wimbledon men's final.

The little Princess was spotted looking after her the Princess of Wales, who recently completed her cancer treatment.

The 10-year-old was seen fanning Kate while watching the match sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

After a few seconds, Kate asked Charlotte to stop with expert claiming that the sweet moment reflected the strong mother-daughter relationship.

According to Hello! Magazine, early years specialist Sophie David said, "Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness.”

"Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways," she added.

"It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."