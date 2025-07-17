 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte channels Kate's warmth and grace in heartwarming moment

Princess Charlotte recently joined her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and brother Prince George for Wimbledon men's final

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

Princess Charlotte channels Kate’s warmth and grace in heartwarming moment

Princess Charlotte won hearts with her sweet gesture towards mom Kate Middleton at Wimbledon men's final.

The little Princess was spotted looking after her the Princess of Wales, who recently completed her cancer treatment.

The 10-year-old was seen fanning Kate while watching the match sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

After a few seconds, Kate asked Charlotte to stop with expert claiming that the sweet moment reflected the strong mother-daughter relationship.

According to Hello! Magazine, early years specialist Sophie David said, "Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness.”

"Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways," she added.

"It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."

Oprah reveals favour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked her
Oprah reveals favour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked her
King Charles' love for Kate Middleton reaches new heights: ‘Sends him care packages'
King Charles' love for Kate Middleton reaches new heights: ‘Sends him care packages'
Queen Camilla travels hundreds of kilometers as part of royal duties
Queen Camilla travels hundreds of kilometers as part of royal duties
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are risking their Archie and Lilibet's home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are risking their Archie and Lilibet's home
‘Imbecile' ‘Prince Andrew handed deafening verdict: ‘His future is well behind him'
‘Imbecile' ‘Prince Andrew handed deafening verdict: ‘His future is well behind him'
King Charles honours two women at Windsor Castle after St James's Palace event
King Charles honours two women at Windsor Castle after St James's Palace event
King Charles sends strong message to Prince William with major move video
King Charles sends strong message to Prince William with major move
Meghan Markle accused of deepening Prince Harry's Royal rift
Meghan Markle accused of deepening Prince Harry's Royal rift